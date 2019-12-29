TRAVERSE CITY — Four thousand pounds of apples repacked and ready. More than 6,000 donated food items sorted in two hours. Dozens and dozens of bags of toys organized.
The children of the Kindness Kids Club in Traverse City have been busy the past several months. The organization, born out of Courtney Gorman’s drive to instill a generous spirit in her son and daughter two years ago, has grown from one family to now hundreds of people in northern Michigan.
Some spent the Saturday before Christmas outside Espresso Bay on Front Street ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
That comes on the heels of working earlier this month with the Father Fred Foundation to organize donations for Toys for Tots. They also volunteered to help the Salvation Army in the Sleeping Bear Riders Food Drive in November, brought donations and made treats for the animals at the Cherryland Humane Society in October, and sorted apples for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan in September.
They call these events “Kindness Drops.”
Brother-and-sister combo Grey and Ruby Gorman, who attend Old Mission Peninsula School, are part of the original crew that started it all. Quinn Curtis, a classmate and friend of Ruby’s, also is part of the fun.
Quinn said sorting apples was her favorite Kindness Drop, while Grey enjoyed putting together the donations for Toys for Tots. Ruby really enjoyed the Valentine’s Day trip to a local retirement home when they handed out flowers and chocolates to the residents.
“You do kind things for other people,” said Ruby, 7.
Grey might only be in the fourth grade, but he knows how important it is to give back to his community — and he looks forward to the monthly opportunities to help others.
“We felt like doing kind stuff makes us feel good in our inside,” he said.
Courtney said she searched for an opportunity to teach her children that service to others should be a part of their everyday life. Soon other family members and friends joined in, and now Courtney sends a monthly newsletter to more than 100 families in Traverse City.
Courtney said those who take the time to make the Kindness Drops bigger and better, are “shining bright lights in the community.”
“People just plug in where and when they can. It’s been beautiful,” she said. “These kids are coming together, hanging out and doing good. They love it. They ask what we’re going to do next.”
Grey, Ruby and Quinn aren’t the only students at Old Mission doing good deeds.
Avery Johnston, a fifth-grader, sacrificed the chance of getting any birthday presents for herself and instead asked for donations to the Cherryland Humane Society. She ended up with a cartload of food, treats, toys and blankets to donate.
“I really love animals,” Avery said. “I don’t really know why I did it. It’s just something I wanted to do, and it made me feel really good.”
Rick Couturier, Old Mission head of school, said he is quite proud of the philanthropic efforts of his students. He said their actions “speak to the generation and what we support here.”
“Our kids and their passion for helping others is a definite reflection of our parents and our community,” Couturier said. “We get an extensive amount of support, and that support is driven by the good deeds our kids and parents do out there.”
