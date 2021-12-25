TRAVERSE CITY — When Chelsy Grow served time in the Grand Traverse County jail three years ago, she connected with Tina McCalley, a chaplain with Keys to Freedom Ministries.
Grow had a son who she was not going to see for Christmas. McCalley helped arrange for presents to be given to Grow’s son on her behalf through Keys to Freedom’s Gifts for Kids program.
Since that first year, Grow has participated in Gifts for Kids each year, even after leaving the jail and moving a few states away to Tennessee. McCalley has been Grow’s “spiritual support” since they first met, she said.
“Tina made me feel like there are people that are going to give me a second chance … those programs make a difference,” Grow said.
Keys to Freedom Ministries is a jail ministry that works primarily with people incarcerated in the Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse county jails. The ministry has many programs, including Gifts for Kids, which helps incarcerated parents stay connected to their children and buy them presents for Christmas when they will not be able to celebrate with them in-person.
McCalley volunteered with Keys to Freedom Ministries in its first year and became its chaplain soon after. Every fall, McCalley connects with inmates — or former inmates still struggling financially — interested in participating in Gifts for Kids.
McCalley said her work is meant to foster a community among people with incarcerated loved ones.
“Our goal is to make it full circle,” McCalley said. “So, the Gift for Kids program does that in a way that now we can minister to the families because the families are experiencing the burden of that incarceration process.”
McCalley and the Keys to Freedom Ministries volunteers begin connecting with incarcerated parents who are interested in participating in Gifts for Kids in October. Once parents express an interest in participating, they fill out a form with a phone number, a name and a present suggestion for their children.
Ornaments with information on what presents are needed are hung on a Christmas tree in the WLJN radio station in downtown Traverse City. People interested in volunteering with Gifts for Kids can visit the tree at WLJN, take the present information, buy the present and bring it back to Keys to Freedom’s ministry center.
At the end of the season, parents and children with incarcerated loved ones who are participating in Gifts for Kids come together for a party during which they eat pizza and ice cream, watch a movie and take photos to send to their incarcerated family member. At this event, children’s parents or guardians wrap presents with the volunteers while the children write letters to their incarcerated parents.
“The smiles on these people’s faces when they get that (letter) is just awesome,” McCalley said. “And the burden that, ‘I can’t give my child anything for Christmas, I can’t be there with them’, is lightened a bit because now that child is getting a gift and now that child knows that they’re also giving something to their parents in the jail.”
For those who cannot attend the event, or wish to opt-out of the event, a volunteer drops the presents off at their houses.
During the COVID pandemic, the party looks a little different. During a normal year, Gifts for Kids helps around 40-45 families and has 30-40 volunteers. This year, the organization helped 27 families and had about 20 volunteers, McCalley said.
Because of a COVID outbreak in the jail, McCalley said volunteers started the process of finding incarcerated parents to help through the program later than usual. She said some people may also be nervous because of COVID numbers rising.
Ruth Cilke has volunteered with Gifts for Kids for several years. She is now the secretary on the Keys to Freedom Ministries board, and she said she has volunteered in the Gifts for Kids program at every level — purchasing gifts, wrapping, setting up the party.
Cilke said prior to volunteering with Gifts for Kids, she had not realized how many families in the area had incarcerated loved ones and struggled to supply gifts to their kids during the Christmas season.
“It’s a segment of the population that’s often overlooked,” Cilke said. “There’s a big part of the community, which I understand, that feels they’ve done the crime, they need to do the time. But these are all people with families and heartbreak and pain.”
Grow said she wishes there were programs like Gifts for Kids everywhere. Where she lives now, she said she sees single parents struggling without supportive programs like Gifts for Kids to help them.
“A lot of parents, they’re scared to ask for help or they think asking for help makes them less of a person or they’re going to get shamed for it,” Grow said. “And people need to know it’s okay to ask for help, that there are people out there that are going to help, no questions asked.”
Grow and McCalley stay in close contact. Grow said she soon hopes to volunteer for the program and help out a family in the way that volunteers have helped her for the past three years.
“One of these years, I’m going to be financially stable enough to give back,” Grow said. “I will be one of those people that takes a name off that tree to help someone out.”
