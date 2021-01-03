TRAVERSE CITY — Celery root soup, beef brisket and potatoes à la dauphinoise were on the Christmas Eve menu for 27 area food pantry volunteers.
But the pièce de résistance may have been the Bûche de Noël, made by Judith Kalter and served up for dessert.
The four-course gourmet feast, picked up curbside by the volunteers, was a gift from Traverse City resident Kalter and her son, Barrett Kalter of Milwaukee, Wis., who decided to forego buying gifts for each other and instead buy meals for the unpaid workers.
That they would also be supporting the restaurant business was the icing on the cake.
Kalter said she had seen the ongoing news reports about how bad the restaurants were doing in downtown Traverse City.
“I think about all those people and how they’ve got to make it through the winter,” said Kalter, adding that she knows what it’s like to struggle.
Kalter’s first thought was to donate food to the pantries and she called Val Stone, coordinator for the Northwest Food Coalition and Food Rescue.
They came up with the plan to feed the volunteers.
The NW Food Coalition has 46 food pantries and six baby pantries in six counties. Kalter and Stone chose five — the Grand Traverse Baby Pantry, the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church food pantry, the Fresh Wind Community Pantry in Honor, Grand Traverse Industries pantry, and the Prayer Fyre food pantry.
Each organization chose five volunteers, which in some cases was all of them, Kalter said. Stone was also treated.
“She insisted that my husband and I be part of that,” Stone said. “It was very cool.”
Kalter and Barrett have a tradition of eating at The Cooks’ House on Wellington Street every Christmas Eve, but with a state ban on indoor dining they couldn’t. She called the restaurant to see if it could accommodate that many meals.
The restaurant is co-owned by chefs Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson, who said “absolutely.”
“We certainly appreciate that,” Patterson said. “The whole year’s been brutal.”
It’s not unusual for the restaurant to get orders for large groups, but it is unusual to have someone order that many meals for someone else, especially volunteers who often work in obscurity, Patterson said.
“Her helping out was quite nice of her,” he said. “It was a nice note on an already weird year.”
The volunteers were given an elegant coupon for their meal with the menu printed on it.
Stone was impressed by Kalter’s Bûche de Noël, described by Kalter as a sort of jelly roll filled with mousse.
It is decorated like a yule log, where it gets its name, and Kalter’s version was capped off with mushrooms fashioned from meringue.
The dessert is another Christmas tradition for the Kalters.
“It was pretty fancy,” Stone said. “Way above our taste level, but it was wonderful.”
Stone said the dinner was a richly deserved recognition, especially this year when volunteers are doing drive-up service, which takes more time and work.
“They really deserve this,” she said.
Kalter is a retired educator who taught home economics to middle schoolers before becoming a high school guidance counselor. She moved to the area in 2009.
She volunteers at the Crooked Tree Art Center and has been a docent at the Dennos Museum, saying that giving up their free time is something that teachers just do.
She likes the idea of paying it forward, saying any time you give it comes full circle.
“You are giving to someone and maybe they don’t give back, but someone else does,” Kalter said. “You give and you don’t expect anything in return. You give and it feels good.”
She said she is grateful that her son went along with the plan.
“He doesn’t know any of these people, but he supports me,” Kalter said. “And he still got me some presents.”
