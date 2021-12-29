TRAVERSE CITY — When Ali Maxson’s birthday rolls around every November she doesn’t spend any time dreaming about what she’ll ask for.
The 11-year-old already knows what she wants — money.
But it’s not for her. This is the third year Ali has donated the money to a good cause. This year she gave $260 to United Way.
In all, eight families gave Ali gifts of money, as did Design Dance, the dance studio where her birthday party was held and where she takes ballet and lyrical lessons.
“They heard what she was doing and decided to pitch in,” said Nicole Battista, Ali’s mom.
This is the second time her donation has gone to United Way.
“I knew I wanted to donate, but I didn’t know where to so I asked my mom and she said they did a little bit of everything,” Ali said. “They make little Ziploc bags with toothbrushes and toothpaste and stuff like that that they gave to people that need it.”
The money is also used to help people pay for daycare, find housing and getting them settled in their new homes plus a lot of other things, Battista said.
Last year her donation went to help the homeless, Ali said, with donations going to Safe Harbor emergency shelter, the Goodwill Inn and the food drive at Central United Methodist Church.
“Last year during COVID I heard on the radio that people were living in tents and sometimes during the winter,” Ali said. “Since my birthday is so close to the winter I decided to donate.”
Ali is a fifth-grader at Central Grade School. She loves dancing, which she has been doing since she was 2, and cats — especially her cat Anna.
She said it makes her feel good to help others get the things they need. That’s her birthday gift, she said.
“It’s just the good feeling of helping other people feel good, for having all the stuff that they need,” Ali said. “I have everything I need.”
Seth Johnson, executive director of United Way, said Ali is an inspiration.
“This is such a special thing for us and we’re so encouraged,” Johnson said. “It’s so incredible to see how Ali’s giving back, how she’s been so selfless in putting her community first. We look forward to seeing what she’ll do next.”
Ali is in the Talented & Gifted program at TCAPS and is involved in Drama Kids of Northern Michigan and Parallel 45 Theatre, where she has played several roles, including the Big Bad Wolf.
“I had fun with that,” she said.
Her favorite class at school is language arts and she loves to read, with her favorite being the 13-book series “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” by Daniel Handler writing under the pen name Lemony Snicket.
The first time she donated her birthday money it was her mom’s idea. Since then it has become her own.
“She’s smart, she’s generous and she cares about other people,” Battista said. She said Ali’s giving spirit is something that she hopes she will carry with her through adulthood.
One of Ali’s friends was inspired by her actions and took up her own birthday donations to make a gift to Cherryland Humane Society.
Right now there are a lot of things Ali can’t do with United Way because of her age. She looks forward to the day when she can go beyond just giving money and get involved in projects such as Power Books, where people make tote bags and stuff them full of books, writing paper and crayons that are given out to kids.
