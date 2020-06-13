GRAWN — Puffin Rock plays on the TV as 3-year-old Maci Austin hops on the couch with excitement in her voice, screeching with joy, smiling and flashing those tiny pearly whites.
Every now and then, Maci quiets down and peaks over the arm of the couch to spy on her mom before catching her glance and rushing over to ask if there’s anything to put in the pocket of her pink shirt.
Leah Heitz happily gets up from her seat at the kitchen table, finds one of Maci’s socks and stuffs it in her pocket. Maci wears it better than any high-flying business man wears a silk pocket square in his $3,000 suit, walking away proudly and eliciting an endearing look from her mother.
Heitz was just 15 years old when she became pregnant with Maci, and 16 when she was born. Heitz attended Traverse City High School at the time, but the responsibility of a coming newborn coupled with a full-time job forced Heitz to cut the cord on high school and drop out — just 3.5 credits shy of her diploma.
“I lost a little hope that I was going to be able to finish,” she said. “It was just a lot on my plate.”
Heitz returned two years later, finished those final credits — full years of chemistry, algebra 2 and senior mathematics along with a half year of an elective — and will now be a high school graduate Saturday.
TC High Principal Lance Morgan said there are always a few students each year that truly amaze him, and he counts Heitz as one of those. Morgan called Heitz a “super intelligent young lady” who has shown “an amazing amount of courage and perseverance.”
“She was dedicated, went after it, and she wasn’t going to let it slip by this time,” Morgan said. “I know I wasn’t that strong of an individual when I was her age.”
Heitz worked at Culver’s at the time but had yet to reach the level of manager where she finds herself now. She figured she would eventually get her GED, but going back to high school didn’t seem like much of an option. That was until Holly Decker came into Culver’s for a meal.
Decker was a counselor and the student assistant worker at TC High. When she saw Heitz behind the counter, she said, “Hey, you’re coming back to school.”
Heitz balked at first, thinking it would be too much work. But Decker was persistent, and so was the staff at TC High.
“Ms. Decker said to me, ‘Don’t worry. You’re going to figure it out. We’ve got your back, and we know you can do it. Just call us when you’re ready. We can make this work,’” Heitz said.
Heitz still brushed it off, but the seed was planted in her head.
Soon, she had the realization that maybe — just maybe — Decker and the others imploring her to return to school might be right. Maybe they saw something in Heitz that she, herself, could not see. Heitz just needed to look a little deeper within herself to know she had what it took.
“If these people are saying I can do it, why can’t I?” Heitz said.
Heitz kept all the plates spinning that she needed to. She was a mother to her daughter, a dedicated student, and a responsible manager.
Balancing those meant long days and late nights.
Heitz worked 40-48 hours a week, usually the afternoon shift from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. She’d come home, put Maci to bed and then get to work on her assignments for her online classes.
Heitz’s mother, Brenda Steinebach, was there with her all along the way, taking care of Maci when she needed looking after and giving her words of encouragement when it all felt like too much.
Steinbach said it was scary in the beginning, but the three have now settled into a routine and everything is working out for the best. She pushed her daughter when she needed pushing, Steinebach said, because Heitz was her still her daughter — no matter what.
She was never afraid that Heitz wouldn’t go back to school. She only feared Heitz wouldn’t do it soon enough. Steinebach did not want it to become “a thing of the past.”
“When you have a young person like that having a baby, you just never know which way it’s going to go. It really is hard, just being the mom part,” Steinebach said. “She knew this is what she needed to do, and she’s doing it. She’s not all talk. She truly takes action.”
Heitz admitted she was terrified at 15 when she got pregnant. She also said it was kind of heartbreaking.
“In that moment, you realize some of your dreams and your goals have to either be put on hold or completely tossed away,” Heitz said, adding that she had aspirations of medical school and becoming a surgeon.
But that fear and heartbreak left when Maci was born. Only love grows now as she and Maci continue to make a life together.
“The more they start to talk and the more they learn from you, it makes you look at yourself and realize that you’ve got to be the kind of person that she can look up to,” Heitz said. “She’s so precious, and she’s already so smart.”
As graduation nears, Heitz is disappointed she won’t have that quintessential moment of walking the stage and receiving her diploma. Shutdowns and government orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic have prohibited any such gathering.
“The saddest part for me is that I feel like I already wasted the opportunity once when I was originally going to graduate. Here am I now, redeeming it, but it’s not quite how it normally would be,” she said. “I feel kind of robbed.”
Heitz is still eternally grateful for the staff at TC High — from Decker and Morgan to Josh Veith and Donna Novak. All of them helped make Saturday possible for Heitz.
“Regardless of all the struggles I had to go through, now it’s behind me and I can walk forward onto any path that I choose,” she said. “I’m really excited to figure out what I’m going to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.