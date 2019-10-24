TRAVERSE CITY — Several weekend activities are scheduled to occur in northern Michigan to celebrate the approaching Halloween holiday.
Runners, walkers and their leashed dogs are invited to the annual Zombie Run on Oct. 26.
Race organizer Matthew Ross said participants follow the usual 3.1-mile route along part of the Boardman Lake Trail and through Central Neighborhood, Sixth Street and Union Street.
Costumes, whether store bought or handmade, are encouraged. Ross said people get creative in their choices and even find or make something for their dog to wear during the race. He added that they hand out awards for the best costumes.
Ross said he has seen individual and group outfits, but his favorite was a duo dressed as Lieutenant Dan and Forrest Gump from the 1994 movie.
“We’ve gotten everything from every walk of life,” he said. “They just turn it into a zombie. There are some pretty elaborate costumes. They must get up early to put them all together.”
Medals are available for the fastest three racers in each age group.
“About half the people just have fun,” Ross said. “The other people are very competitive. We see the same names every year, a lot from the [Traverse City] Track Club.”
All proceeds support TART Trails. Ross said this happened somewhat accidentally more than a decade ago, when he and his daughter started the Zombie Run.
They discussed how to give back to the community and selected the recreational organization.
“We’ve always stuck with them,” Ross said. He said he thinks they’ve donated around $130,000 so far.
The Zombie Run costs $35 for adults and $25 for students under 17. Packet pickup is from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Right Brain Brewery. Racers and volunteers can sign up online or starting at 7 a.m. on race day.
Families can check out a free pirate-themed event after the race.
Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts the Haunted Boats at Pirates Cave from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Kathy Sanders, program co-chair, said they start-ed the event last year aboard the schooner Madeline.
Sanders said they cannot host the event on the schooner this year, as the harbor is being dredged. Instead, they plan to set up a haunted boat yard at the Discovery Center, next to the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
“We’re creating a haunted space,” she said. “It’s kind of a big day in Traverse City. We thought we’d back up to that to make it a Halloween event citywide.”
Volunteers will be dressed as pirates. Kids can trick or treat, explore the decorated boats and play games. Sanders said children are encouraged to come in costume.
“It’s not an over-the-top scare,” she said. “It’s meant to be fun.”
Sanders added that the event provides an opportunity to discuss the nonprofit’s work to preserve Great Lakes history.
“This is a way to get more people in the community aware of what MHA is,” she said. “It’s a chance to learn more about our rich maritime history. It’s a unique part of our culture.”
