TRAVERSE CITY — More than 100 miles of trails, weather and a force of volunteer groomers makes the region a hot spot for cold-weather biking.
“It’s a surreal feeling and beautiful to hear the snow under your tires,” said avid fatbiker Dustin Collingridge. “It’s almost a Zen feeling.”
Collingridge said February’s typical combination of ample snowfall and limited freeze cycles produces prime trail conditions for freeing the biking spirit.
“It feels like being a kid all over again,” he said.
All-terrain fatbiking evolved over the last several decades.
Collingridge, sales manager at Einstein Cycles in Traverse City, said the growing popularity of fatbikes led manufacturers to refine the equipment in recent years.
A new standard emerged improving handling.
Dave Conrad, 47, is taking on winter via fatbiking for the first time. The owner of Great Lakes Sailing Co. in Traverse City used the Goldilocks method to choose a fatbike. He rented and borrowed a variety of cycles before purchasing his own.
“They’re very forgiving,” Conrad said. “They roll over rocks and logs you normally couldn’t on a mountain bike.”
Conrad anticipates his new wheeling addiction to lure him off the water this summer and into the woods. Until then, he’s hitting snow-packed trails with Cherry Capital Cycling Club riders.
The club hosts Tuesday Nite Fatbike Rides on the Winter Single Track from Timber Ridge Resort. Fatbikers join the club’s Universal Race Team members on the groomed trail.
Ride leader Darcie Pickren said the weekly winter events keep mountain bikers in shape for the upcoming season, but that they are an experience onto themselves.
“I love the wind in my face, sun on my back and snow falling,” she said.
Pickren, 65, exemplifies fatbiking’s broad age range and suitability even for those with health challenges.
Pickren began cycling in at age 55 and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.
“Last night I did 11.5 miles,” she said. “I’m not the fastest, but no one is left behind.”
Einstein Cycles hosts a Friday Night Lights fatbike group rides from Timber Ridge Resort. Riders form groups based on skill level and distance choice. A potluck follows the ride.
Opportunities for racing and fun rides fill the late winter, early spring calendar.
Einstein Cycles and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association are among the sponsors of the five-event Short’s Brewing Fat Bike Series.
Series race events to come include the Huma Loopa Licious on March 7 at Timber Ridge Resort.
Pickren said area trails offer epic fatbike rides and camaraderie. Rentals are widely available at local cycle shops and resorts to give it a try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.