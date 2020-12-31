The annual Frozen Rabbit 5K run/walk is scheduled Jan. 1. Start times are staggered to follow social distancing guidelines. Meet at the Norte Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. Adults may register for $10 and kids under 12 for free. Entry proceeds support local youth programs. Learn more at elgruponorte.org.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and America's State Parks host the Jan. 1 First Day Hikes program. Hike, cross-country ski, bike, horseback ride or snowshoe on non-motorized trails. The collective goal is 2,021 miles. Register and log miles at michigan.gov/dnr.
Bird watchers can continue their hobby during the winter months. The Michigan DNR encourages people to use the Sleeping Bear, Beaver Island, AuSable, Sunset Coast and other birding trails. People can usually spot woodpeckers, yellow goldfinch and dark-eyed juncos in their backyards. Snowy owls, bald eagles and snow buntings may also be found around the state. Additionally, bird watchers can submit their discoveries through Jan. 5 to the Audubon Society for its Christmas bird count.
