The Frozen Rabbit 5K Run and Walk begins at 11 a.m. New Year's Day at the Norte Wheelhouse at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Participants ages 12 and older are asked to make a $15 donation toward Norte youth programs.
The CherryT Ball Drop returns Dec. 31 at the corner of Park and Front streets. Gates open at 10:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Donations from the event benefit Food Rescue, a Goodwill Northern Michigan program.
Norte volunteers collect Christmas trees for $25 until Jan. 6. They haul them to Hull Park using a bike trailer. The program is available for residents of Boardman, Central, Traverse Heights, Slabtown, Kids Creek, Oak Park and Old Town neighborhoods.
