FROZEN RABBIT RUN (copy) (copy)

Participants at the start of the Frozen Rabbit 5k by the Norte Wheelhouse. at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

The Frozen Rabbit 5K Run and Walk begins at 11 a.m. New Year's Day at the Norte Wheelhouse at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Participants ages 12 and older are asked to make a $15 donation toward Norte youth programs.

CHERRYT BALL DROP (copy)

The CherryT Ball Drop waits for midnight in 2019.

The CherryT Ball Drop returns Dec. 31 at the corner of Park and Front streets. Gates open at 10:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Donations from the event benefit Food Rescue, a Goodwill Northern Michigan program.  

Norte tree recycling

A Norte volunteer helps recycle Christmas trees.

Norte volunteers collect Christmas trees for $25 until Jan. 6. They haul them to Hull Park using a bike trailer. The program is available for residents of Boardman, Central, Traverse Heights, Slabtown, Kids Creek, Oak Park and Old Town neighborhoods.

