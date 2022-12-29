Learn to use snowshoes and tour Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain starting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Park at Water's Edge. Admission is $20 and includes snowshoe rental.
The Beulah Christmas Light Show continues from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Listen to radio station 105.3 FM while watching the lights outside of Lucky Dog Bar and Grille.
The annual CherryT Ball Drop is set Dec. 31 at the corner of Front and Cass streets. Gates open at 10:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to donate at least $5 to Food Rescue, a Goodwill Northern Michigan program, and the Northwest Food Coalition.
