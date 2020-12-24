Otsego Resort invites the public to participate in winter activities, including downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and tubing. Equipment rentals and skiing lessons may be available. COVID-19 protocols include requiring face masks inside all buildings, frequent sanitation and social distancing in lines. Reservations are Holiday lift hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 28-30 and Jan. 1-2; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and 31.

Tubing is available at Shanty Creek Resort's Summit Mountain. One-hour and two-hour sessions are offered from 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and holidays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 866-695-5010 for same-day tickets.

A holiday light and music show runs every 20 minutes outside of the Lucky Dog Bar and Grille. View the show in person from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The holiday songs are also playing on the 105.3 FM radio station.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you