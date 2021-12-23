The Strolling Lights Festival continues outside of Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. Decorated trees are available to view through Jan. 1.
Fishers are asked to help prevent the spread of invasive species this winter. Inspect all equipment and boots for plant or animal matter before leaving the site. Allow gear to dry for at least five days before reusing it.
The book "Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear" features photos and stories from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes offers this book, with all proceeds supporting park projects.
