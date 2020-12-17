TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails Council work to connect Charlevoix to Traverse City through the non-motorized Nakwema Trailway. The public is invited to discuss the segment from Charlevoix to Fisherman's Island State Park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom. Share comments until Jan. 11 at nakwematrailway.org.
Leelanau Community Cultural Center turned its HollyPOP holiday market into a Festival of Lights this year. The outdoor light display features decorated trees representing the 12 days of Christmas. View the trees at the Old Art Building through the New Year.
Many northern Michigan restaurants and breweries offer "outdoor" seating while dining in is restricted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay, West Bay Beach in Traverse City and St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah allow guests to reserve seats in igloos this winter. Other facilities like J&S Hamburg and Left Foot Charley offer tent seating.
