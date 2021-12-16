The Sparkle in the Park holiday light display is available to view from 5-10 p.m. at Hopkins Park.
Boyne Highlands offers Holidays at the Highlands from Dec. 17-31. Attendees can enjoy crafts, games, bonfires visits with Santa and other activities. The Enchanted Trail is also available. Tickets are necessary for this 2-mile, lit pathway.
The Ugly Sweater Dash, also known as the Christmas Miracle Mile, begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Racers may wear their holiday sweaters, run a quarter mile from Cherry Public House and back, drink cocoa or a craft brew and then set off for another lap.
