Sparkle in the Park (copy)

Sparkle in the Park in Bear Lake

The Sparkle in the Park holiday light display is available to view from 5-10 p.m. at Hopkins Park. 

28boyne copy.jpg (copy)

Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes at Boyne Highlands near Harbor Springs.

Boyne Highlands offers Holidays at the Highlands from Dec. 17-31. Attendees can enjoy crafts, games, bonfires visits with Santa and other activities. The Enchanted Trail is also available. Tickets are necessary for this 2-mile, lit pathway.

Christmas Miracle Mile in Glen Arbor (copy)

Racers wearing holiday sweaters

The Ugly Sweater Dash, also known as the Christmas Miracle Mile, begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Racers may wear their holiday sweaters, run a quarter mile from Cherry Public House and back, drink cocoa or a craft brew and then set off for another lap. 

Trending Video

Recommended for you