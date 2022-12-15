Grass River Natural Area outdoor exploration, education (copy)

People enjoying a rest while walking along the boardwalk at Grass River Natural Area.

The “Lighting of the Bridges” begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Grass River Natural Area. Guests may explore the newest section of the boardwalk and enjoy a fire at the pavilion. Admission is $5 each.

ARCADIA DUNES INVASIVES

The C.S. Mott Nature Preserve.

The Greens of December Hike goes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arcadia Dunes- Pete’s Woods Trail. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy hosts this event.

Jingle all the way

A man and woman follow the downtown route during the Jingle Bell Run.

The annual Jingle Bell Run starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Workshop Brewing Company. Traverse City Track Club encourages runners and walkers to wear holiday costumes during the race. Register at RunSignup.com.

