The “Lighting of the Bridges” begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Grass River Natural Area. Guests may explore the newest section of the boardwalk and enjoy a fire at the pavilion. Admission is $5 each.
The Greens of December Hike goes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arcadia Dunes- Pete’s Woods Trail. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy hosts this event.
The annual Jingle Bell Run starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Workshop Brewing Company. Traverse City Track Club encourages runners and walkers to wear holiday costumes during the race. Register at RunSignup.com.
