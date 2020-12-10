Boyne Mountain Resort is open for the snow sports season. Winter activities include fat tire biking, ice skating, snowshoeing, skiing, horseback riding and more. Sno-Go biking blends biking and skiing. Face coverings are required in the base area, lift lines, on chairlifts and indoors. Lift tickets are available online.
Bear Lake visitors can view holiday lights and decorations during the annual Sparkle in the Park, which runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Displays are set up along the U.S. 31 corridor, Hopkins Park Campground and village homes and businesses. Admission is by donation. Drop boxes are stationed at Toyland Bear Lake.
Christmas tree farms are open throughout northern Michigan this winter. Families can cut their own tree or select a pre-cut fir. Many locations also offer holiday décor, including greenery and wreaths. Visit Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs, McPherson Evergreens in Ellsworth, Schmuckal Tree Farm in Kingsley, Robinson Family Christmas Tree Farm in Traverse City or others.
