"Light Up Interlochen" goes from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Tom's Food Market. Santa lights the tree at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy treats, hot dogs and chips and visits with Santa. Nightly light shows begin at 5 p.m. through Jan. 1.
The Sashay Quartet performs at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 outside of the Old Art Building. Additionally, the lawn is decorated with trees and lights.
Michigan Legacy Art Park hosts a Winter Sounds outdoor concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Crystal Mountain. Traverse City West Middle School Madrigal Singers perform. Attendees should dress for the weather. Admission is a suggested $10 donation for the venue and school choral programs.
