Light Up Interlochen returns from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Tom's Food Market in Interlochen. The event includes carriage rides and reindeer. Santa lights the megapixel tree at 5:30 p.m. A sound and light show follows.
Owl Prowl starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Grass River Natural Area. Hike to find the birds. Bring a light. Cost is $10 each.
The Winter Sounds concert series returns at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Traverse City West Middle School Madrigal Singers perform at this outdoor show. Admission is $10 per adult.
