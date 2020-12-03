Santa rides an antique fire engine through Traverse City neighborhoods through Dec. 10. Kids can give their wish list letters to firefighters during this event, which takes place instead of the traditional Downtown Traverse City Light Parade.
Traverse City Track Club's annual Farmland 5K and Free for All Bike occur in a virtual format. Participants are invited to bike any route from Dec. 4-6. Entry is $35 for each race, or pay $50 for both. Register through Dec. 6 at RunSignup.com.
New Hope Community Church presents the annual program "The Christmas Journey" from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6 and 11-13. These outdoor tours feature live animals and actors telling the story of the holiday from creation to Bethlehem and beyond. Attendees should dress for the weather and wear face coverings. ASL interpretation is available at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.