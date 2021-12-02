Christmas Journey (copy)

“The Christmas Journey” program

Actors and animals present "The Christmas Journey" Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at New Hope Community Church. The outdoor show tells the story of the holiday from creation to Bethlehem. Admission is free.

Farmland 5k photo 1 (copy)

Participants in the Farmland 5K & Free For All Bike event.

The Farmland 5K Run and Free for All Bike happens Dec. 4 at 1045 Rasho Road. The running race begins at 11:30 a.m. The bike race starts at 12:30 p.m. Participants are faced with obstacles along the course.

Light Up the Night parade in Bellaire (copy)

Light Up the Night

Light Up the Night is Dec. 4 in downtown Bellaire. Enjoy holiday caroling, ornament crafting, a free movie screening, turkey bowling and visits with Santa. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you