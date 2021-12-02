Actors and animals present "The Christmas Journey" Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at New Hope Community Church. The outdoor show tells the story of the holiday from creation to Bethlehem. Admission is free.
The Farmland 5K Run and Free for All Bike happens Dec. 4 at 1045 Rasho Road. The running race begins at 11:30 a.m. The bike race starts at 12:30 p.m. Participants are faced with obstacles along the course.
Light Up the Night is Dec. 4 in downtown Bellaire. Enjoy holiday caroling, ornament crafting, a free movie screening, turkey bowling and visits with Santa.
