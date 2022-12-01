"The Christmas Journey" program returns from Dec. 2-4 at New Hope Community Church. This outdoor tour tells the story of Christmas from creation to Bethlehem. American Sign Language interpretation accompanies the Dec. 2 program.
The Wreath Sale for Haiti continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Haiti Mission Team members created wreaths of all sizes. This is a fundraiser for the New Life Primary School in Mizak, Haiti.
The Farmland 5K and Free for All Bike is set for Dec. 3 at 1045 Rasho Road. The run starts at noon, and the bike begins at 1 p.m. Participants may traverse obstacles like straw bales and logs.
