The annual Holiday Open House goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in Cross Village. Explore Black Barn Farm and Three Pines Studio. Take a horse-drawn wagon ride through the village from 1:30-4 p.m. and stay for the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
The Light Up Leland for the Holidays event is postponed till 2021, but visitors to the village can view holiday lights at the library, Village Green and Christmas Tree Corner after Thanksgiving.
Norte hosts Sabados Grand Traverse every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Wheelhouse. Runners and walkers are invited to participate. The program costs $60 per family and includes entry into the Frozen Rabbit 5K in January.
