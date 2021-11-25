Holiday light show in Beulah (copy)

Christmas Lights and Music Show at Lucky Dog Bar and Grille.

The Christmas Lights and Music Show begins at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 outside of Lucky Dog Bar and Grille. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn while watching the show. People can also tune in to radio station 105.3 FM from their car.

Bundle up to bring in the New Year (copy)

The holiday season kicks off Nov. 26 in Glen Arbor. Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts a tree lighting and caroling starting at 6:15 p.m. outside of the town hall.

Reindeer (copy)

Santa’s reindeer are visiting Around the Corner Food and Fun from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 27. A tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.

