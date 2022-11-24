Evergreen (copy)

A Christmas tree

 Record-Eagle file photo
tcr-112621-turkey-trot-0029 (copy)

Runners compete in the Traverse City Turkey Trot on Front Street in Traverse City.

The Nov. 24 Up North Media Turkey Trot offers a 5K Run/Walk and 5-mile Flyer course around Boardman Lake. 

xxSPEC-wreaths01-20111126kk01.jpg (copy)

Wreaths are arragned at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church in Traverse City for the Wreaths for Haiti sale.

The annual Wreath Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Proceeds support the New Life Primary School in Mizak, Haiti.

The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club hosts its Christmas tree sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26-27. Pre-cut trees are available, with proceeds supporting club projects. 

Crystal River Outfitters (copy) (copy)

The second annual Strolling Lights Festival begins Nov. 26 at Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. View decorated trees through the New Year. 

