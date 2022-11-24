The Nov. 24 Up North Media Turkey Trot offers a 5K Run/Walk and 5-mile Flyer course around Boardman Lake.
The annual Wreath Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Proceeds support the New Life Primary School in Mizak, Haiti.
The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club hosts its Christmas tree sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26-27. Pre-cut trees are available, with proceeds supporting club projects.
The second annual Strolling Lights Festival begins Nov. 26 at Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. View decorated trees through the New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.