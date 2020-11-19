The Downtown Traverse City Light Parade occurs in a strolling format from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 21. Attendees may walk or drive through town to view 12 displays made by nonprofits. Donations go to the Downtown Relief Fund and the participating nonprofits.
The annual Cranksgiving food drive is scheduled Nov. 22. Teams of two to five cyclists ride to area stores to purchase items for local charities. Participants should plan to spend at least $25 and wear a face covering. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City and Rotary Park in Elk Rapids.
Runners and walkers are invited to complete their own Turkey Trot 5K, as the in-person event is scrapped this year. Submit race times by Dec. 3 to enter a drawing. Entry is $30, with proceeds benefiting TART Trails and Disabled American Veterans. Register at RunSignup.com.
