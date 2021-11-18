Cranksgiving cyclists (copy)

Norte hosts its annual Cranksgiving with the goal to collect food and other products for families in northern Michigan.

Cranksgiving, a bike-powered food drive, begins at noon Nov. 20 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Teams of two to five cyclists may ride to Tom's Food Markets stores to purchase items for Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan. 

Santa visits TC (copy) (copy)

Santa Claus during the 2017 Downtown Traverse City Light Parade.

The Downtown Light Parade is Nov. 20 at the corner of Cass and Front streets. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. The tree lighting is not open to the public this year.

Hop Lot igloos

Igloos at Hop Lot Brewing Co.

Hop Lot Brewing Co. recently started accepting reservations for its 18 igloos, which are available through the winter. The igloos are heated and disinfected between guests. Book at hoplotbrewing.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you