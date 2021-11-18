Cranksgiving, a bike-powered food drive, begins at noon Nov. 20 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Teams of two to five cyclists may ride to Tom's Food Markets stores to purchase items for Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan.
The Downtown Light Parade is Nov. 20 at the corner of Cass and Front streets. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. The tree lighting is not open to the public this year.
Hop Lot Brewing Co. recently started accepting reservations for its 18 igloos, which are available through the winter. The igloos are heated and disinfected between guests. Book at hoplotbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.