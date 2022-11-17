Running Fit Fleet Feet hosts the Pups and Pals Fundraiser at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 19. The non-competitive walk or run goes through downtown. Leashed pets are welcome. A $10 donation is suggested for Cherryland Humane Society.
Downtown Traverse City hosts its annual Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on Front Street. Caroling and other activities are included. Norte invites cyclists to decorate their bikes and ride the parade route. Meet near F&M Park on State Street.
Santa and his reindeer visit during Christmas on the Farm from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Myrtle and Maude's. Tour the farm and enjoy a hot cocoa bar all weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.