The inaugural A-Maze-Ing 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at Jacob's Farm. Run or walk through part of the corn maze and farm. Start times are spread out to follow social distancing guidelines. Cost is $20 in advance and $30 at the event. Kids can participate in a mini race for $10. Entry fee includes a 2021 corn maze pass. Register at jacobsfarmtc.com
Art Rapids offers the Walk of Art, an outdoor sculpture gallery in Elk Rapids Day Park. More than 30 pieces are available to view along East Grand Traverse Bay. The park is dog friendly and open all year.
Beginner and intermediate cyclists can travel the Betsy Valley Trail, about 9 miles from Frankfort to Beulah. Explore the 1.5 miles of trails at Railroad Point Natural Area, accessible from the Betsy Valley Trail. A half-mile hike at the natural area ends with a view of Crystal Lake.
