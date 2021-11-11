Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its first Strolling Lights Festival. Pre-lit trees are displayed around the recreational district by Nov. 12.
Grass River Natural Area hosts the Wild Turkey 5K at 11 a.m. Nov. 13. Run or walk in person or complete the race elsewhere. Purchase a shirt and register at bonfire.com/wild-turkey-trot-5k.
Conservation Resource Alliance recently opened its Wild Roots program. Landowners can order native seedlings that can help increase biodiversity in upland, wildlife and riparian habitats. Items are available to purchase at rivercare.org/shop.
