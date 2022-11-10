tcr-08xx22-sleeping-bear-dunes-0001 (copy)

Hikers climb the dune at Lake Michigan Overlook in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The National Park Service waives entrance fees Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Visitors may access Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore freely.

Flapjack and Flannel Festival pancake making (copy) (copy)

Flapjack and Flannel Festival at Jacob’s Farm.

The Flapjack and Flannel Festival returns to Jacob’s Farm from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 12. Live music, pancakes and alcoholic beverages are available. Tickets via Eventbrite.com.

Cranksgiving cyclists (copy) (copy)

Norte hosts its annual Cranksgiving to collect food for families in northern Michigan.

Norte’s Cranksgiving is Nov. 13. Cyclists are given a list of food items to purchase from area stores. Items are later donated to local food pantries. Sign up to participate at bit.ly/3MuiPbD.

