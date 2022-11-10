The National Park Service waives entrance fees Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Visitors may access Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore freely.
The Flapjack and Flannel Festival returns to Jacob’s Farm from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 12. Live music, pancakes and alcoholic beverages are available. Tickets via Eventbrite.com.
Norte’s Cranksgiving is Nov. 13. Cyclists are given a list of food items to purchase from area stores. Items are later donated to local food pantries. Sign up to participate at bit.ly/3MuiPbD.
