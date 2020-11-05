An open house for the Vasa Skillz Loop goes from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8. TART Trails hosts the event and provides refreshments at the pathway off Bartlett Road. Ride a bicycle along the Vasa Bike Park Trail and explore the area.
Alzheimer's Foundation of America hosts the Virtual Alzheimer's Walk in the Park through Nov. 30. Everyone is invited to raise money for the organization and walk any route they choose. Use the Strava mobile application to track miles. Register at afawalk.com or call 866-232-8484.
Foragers may find fungi in area pastures and forests this fall. Many mushrooms are found in spots with humus deposits from decaying vegetation. Mobile applications and books can help explorers identify edible varieties and poisonous fungi.
