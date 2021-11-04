Grand Traverse Lighthouse in Northport (copy) (copy)

Grand Traverse Lighthouse

 Record-Eagle file photo/

Jan-Michael Stump

The Rock the Light 5K is available virtually through Dec. 1. Grand Traverse Lighthouse hosts the in-person race in the summer. Entry is $25. Participants can learn more through RunSignup.com.

Boardman River

Boardman River

The Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Grand Traverse Conservation District completed a restoration project at the north section of the Boardman River. Volunteers planted trees and shrubs for future visitors to enjoy.

ENDANGERED-SPECIES-PHOTO2.jpg (copy)

The Kirtland’s warbler came off the list of endangered species in 2019.

Bird watchers may spot the Kirtland's warbler in jack pine habitats around northern Michigan. A recent survey found that the small songbirds are thriving since their October 2019 removal from the U.S. endangered species list.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you