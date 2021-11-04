The Rock the Light 5K is available virtually through Dec. 1. Grand Traverse Lighthouse hosts the in-person race in the summer. Entry is $25. Participants can learn more through RunSignup.com.
The Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Grand Traverse Conservation District completed a restoration project at the north section of the Boardman River. Volunteers planted trees and shrubs for future visitors to enjoy.
Bird watchers may spot the Kirtland's warbler in jack pine habitats around northern Michigan. A recent survey found that the small songbirds are thriving since their October 2019 removal from the U.S. endangered species list.
