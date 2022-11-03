“An Evening to Preserve Leelanau County Farmland” goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Farm Club. Tour Loma Farm and learn about food, farming and the land. Soup and a drink are included in the $45 ticket. Add the tour for $25. Kids under 12 may attend for free. Proceeds support the Leelanau Conservancy. Get tickets via Eventbrite.com.
Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge is Nov. 5. Cyclists ride from Kalkaska to Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City. The Slush Cup is for beginning riders, and the Sno-Cone event is for kids.
Gaylord’s Treetops Resort hosts the Treetops Trifecta trail running event Nov. 5-6, featuring a a 5K, Hill Climb and half marathon scenic trail through the Headwaters Conservancy land and Treetops Project Nature, a landscape that offers stunning views of the Sturgeon River Valley.
