Sharp-tailed grouse and pheasant hunting season runs through Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Mackinac and Chippewa counties. Participants may bag two grouse per day and six per season. A base license and free endorsement are required for hunters. Visit Michigan.gov/hunting to learn more.
Little Traverse Conservancy offers many trails to explore, including the Skyline Trail near Petoskey. The 65-acre preserve is part of the North Country Trail system and features hilly terrain with views of Little Traverse Bay and Bear River Valley. Find the trail off Krause Road.
Otsego Resort in Gaylord features hiking and biking along wooded trails and canoeing and fishing on the Sturgeon River, which begins on the resort's property. Local trails include Aspen Park, the North Central State Trail (a crushed limestone path running 62 miles from Gaylord to Mackinaw City), the Shinglemill Pathway in the Pigeon River Country State Forest and the Sturgeon River Nature Preserve.
