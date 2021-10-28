Zombie runners (copy) (copy)

Competitors run along Tenth Street during a previous Zombie Run.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Jan-Michael Stump

The annual Zombie Run 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at Right Brain Brewery. Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Entry is $30 for adults and $25 for students until Oct. 28 at tczombierun.com. Proceeds support the TART Trails.

Pumpkin Carving (copy)

Fall Fun Saturday is Oct. 30 at Crystal Mountain. Activities include pumpkin carving, chairlift rides, crafts and more. Prices vary. Reservations: 888-968-7686.

Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat goes from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the United Methodist Church on Old Mission Peninsula. Kids can wear their Halloween costumes and obtain candy.

