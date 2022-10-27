Pine Hill Nursery continues its Fall Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 29 at its Kewadin location. Games, a maze and more are available for all ages.
Community members of all ages are invited to wear Halloween costumes and participate in the Zombie Run 5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Right Brain Brewery. Entry fees support TART Trails.
Empire Area Community Center hosts the Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 along Front Street. Volunteers are needed to decorate their vehicles and pass out candy to trick-or-treating kids. Cars should be parked by 4:30 p.m. Sign up at marchdye@gmail.com.
