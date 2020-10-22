The Pumpkin Walk begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 23-24 at East Jordan Community Park. Families are invited Friday night for treats and a costume contest. Donations benefit the Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center. Attendees should follow social distancing guidelines.
The annual Zombie Run continues through Oct. 31. Participants may wear Halloween costumes and walk or run a 5K anytime and anywhere they like. Race bibs are available at Right Brain Brewery. Entry fees support TART Trails. Share the experience on social media with #TCZombieRun or email photos to janna@traversetrails.org.
Take a drive on M-119 through the Tunnel of Trees this fall. The curvy route stretches about 20 miles from Cross Village to Harbor Springs, following the bluffs of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Stops along the way include the Good Hart General Store, A Studio Shop and Primitive Images.
