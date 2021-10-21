Crystal Mountain hosts the annual Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic Oct. 23. The first wave of riders begins at 9:30 a.m. Cyclists of all levels may participate. Packet pickup is from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 or 8 a.m. to noon on race day. Register through Endoman Promotions.
Grass River Natural Area hosts "Meet the Trees" from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24. Everyone is welcome to look at buds and fallen leaves along the boardwalk trail. Admission is $10 per person.
TART Trails recently announced the completion of the 10th Street trailhead at Oryana. A public art piece titled "Sous la Ciel" is installed on site.
