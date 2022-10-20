Discovery Pier sign July 2020 (copy)

Discovery Pier in Traverse City.

High school students can attend the “Discovering Careers in Marine Technology” from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Discovery Center and Pier. NMC and Newton’s Road offer this program.

First Congregational Church fall fest

Pumpkins in a field during a previous fall festival at First Congregational Church.

The Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival goes from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at First Congregational Church. Play games, take a wagon ride, pick a pumpkin and enjoy a food truck. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Rennie Orchards gourds

Rennie Orchards gourds.

Apples and gourds (squash and pumpkins) are available to select from Rennie Orchards in Williamsburg. The family-operated business also includes a corn maze and wagon rides.

