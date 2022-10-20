High school students can attend the “Discovering Careers in Marine Technology” from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Discovery Center and Pier. NMC and Newton’s Road offer this program.
The Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival goes from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at First Congregational Church. Play games, take a wagon ride, pick a pumpkin and enjoy a food truck. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
Apples and gourds (squash and pumpkins) are available to select from Rennie Orchards in Williamsburg. The family-operated business also includes a corn maze and wagon rides.
