The annual Tuff Enuff Golf Tournament starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Male, female and mixed teams may play 18 holes. Entry is $120 per team. Registration: 231-534-6470.
Michigan is home to several trails, including those for bird watching. The Sleeping Bear Birding Trail covers M-22 from Manistee to Traverse City. Visitors may be able to see the Piping Plover, an endangered shorebird, along the Lake Michigan coastline. Observers are encouraged to send their findings to info@sleepingbearbirdingtrail.org.
Bay View Woods consists of about 3 miles of hiking trails, accessible from Knapp Avenue near Petoskey. Leashed dogs and the public are welcome, but not bicycles or mopeds. A woods guide is available weekdays at the administration building in Bay View.
