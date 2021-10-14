The Vineyard at Sunrise Fun Run and 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at French Valley Vineyard. Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts this event. Proceeds support the Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy.
Bicyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to join Norte's Sunday Trail Rides at noon Oct. 17 at Hickory Hills. Participation is free.
Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts a fall event from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Jacob's Farm. Everyone is invited to try the corn maze and paint a pumpkin. Admission is $5.
