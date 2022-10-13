Grass River Natural Area offers the Owl Prowl from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Take a nighttime hike to locate the birds. Bring a flashlight or other light.
The Vineyard at Sunset Fun Run and 5K is Oct. 15 at French Valley Vineyard near Cedar. Race proceeds go to the Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation.
Naturalist Caitlin Chism leads a fall color tour at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Learn about trees and view artwork during the event.
