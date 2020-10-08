Fall Fun Day is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Grass River Natural Area. Attendees can complete a craft and participate in a nature program. This event is free and takes place outside.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum invites everyone to participate in this year's Run for the Badge 5K. Racers should complete their route before 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Entry is $35, with proceeds supporting the Washington D.C. organization.
Norte leads a cycling event at noon Sunday, Oct. 11 at Palmer Woods Forest Reserve. Families and individuals of all ages are welcome. Social distancing is expected while on the trails. Restroom facilities are currently unavailable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.