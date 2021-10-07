The Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Fall Festival Oct. 9. A parade begins at 11 a.m. Live music, pumpkin carving, pie-eating contest and other activities take place at Open Space Park.
Great Lakes Children's Museum brings its Mobile Museum to Silver Lake Recreation Area Oct. 9. Kids can play with autumn leaves and take home a leaf-pressing kit.
Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes sell the book "Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear" Oct. 10 at Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. Find the information tent between the retail space and winery.
