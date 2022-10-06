Norte presents bike mechanics classes at 2 p.m. Fridays at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. The Oct. 7 session includes information about fixing a flat tire.
The MoMITT Bike Fest is set Oct. 8-9 at Mt. Holiday. Adults and kids can ride this weekend. The balance bike race is free; food trucks are available.
The next Star Party goes from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Grand Traverse Astronomical Society members present this event at the Dune Climb. Admission is free, but a visitor’s pass is necessary to enter the park.
