Walk, creep or crawl during the annual Zombie Run. Run or walk any 5K route through Oct. 31. Grab a race packet at Right Brain Brewery. Share the experience and costumes with #TCZombieRun. Sign up at tczombierun.com.
Scenic Chairlift Rides are scheduled on the first three Saturdays in October at Shanty Creek Resort. View the autumn leaves from a chairlift at Schuss Mountain. Cost is $20 for up to four people.
The Remembrance Run is not taking place at Timber Ridge RV Resort this year, but the Traverse City Track Club offers the virtual “Good Fight 5K” from Oct. 4-16. Register at RunSignup.com by Oct. 4. Entry fees support the Women’s Cancer Fund at Munson Healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.