Traverse City Country Club hosts the Eagles for Children event through Oct. 1. The club plans to donate to a local charity for each eagle attained on the golf course.
This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Open Space. Participants may walk and raise money to support Alzheimer's and dementia research. Contact: mathompson@alz.org.
The Nitro Circus comes to Turtle Creek Stadium from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. View BMX and other stunts. Tickets at nitrocircus.com.
