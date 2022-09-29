ReLeaf Michigan invites volunteers to help plant trees from 8:45 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 along M-22 in Empire. Register at releafmichigan.org.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 1 at the Open Space. Registration opens at 9 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony and then the walk occur at 10 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Otsego Resort hosts the Fall Color Tour at 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Adults can enjoy wine tastings and view the autumn leaves.
