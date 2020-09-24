Downtown Bellaire's Harvest Festival is set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Enjoy arts and crafts, a pet parade, pumpkin paintings, music and more. Businesses decorate for the "Best Scarecrow" contest.
East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises along C-48. Stop by Royal Farms Winery in Atwood from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and 10 to grab tips, maps and other items. The drive ends with a chairlift ride at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Join Inland Seas Education Association and Alliance for the Great Lakes in beach cleanups Sept. 26. Work from 9 a.m. to noon from Sunset Park to F&M Park or 1:30-3:30 p.m. from Randolph Street to the dog park. Volunteers must wear face coverings.
