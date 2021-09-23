Cherry Capital Cycling Club hosts a Bike Maintenance Class at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Recycle-A-Bicycle, 1220 Woodmere Ave. Participants may learn how to adjust the drive train, fix a flat tire and more. A more advanced class starts Sept. 30.
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts the Walks Your Way at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Begin the 5K route at Kirkbride Hall, or another location.
The Blue Ribbon 5K begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Right Brain Brewery. Participants may complete their route on their own or join in person. The race aims to collect funds for the local chapter of Us Too, a prostate cancer education and support group.
